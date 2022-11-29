benini violet she is a very active midwife and freelance professional and known on social media, followed by the very young but also by adults. This is because the topics she deals with, mainly pelvic rehabilitation, sexuality, menstrual balance and genital health, affect any age group.

Looking back on her journey, she says: “I started my career thinking about following pregnancy and breastfeeding, then I had a dark time of my life where I stopped working”. This begins in 2014 when, due to a toxic relationship, his life is canceled: she leaves her previous job and starts working in a restaurant.

Then, in 2016, the rebirth: she resumed her work but as a freelancer, she began taking courses on the subject of the pelvic floor, traveling around Italy as a nomad, holding meetings on sexuality in which many attended. Meanwhile she looks after her own blog and writes for “Planet Mother”. The Facebook page was born and, in 2017, it also arrived on Instagram. Start informing or, as she likes to say, “divulvare”, tramite i social. This is also due to the suffering that he experiences firsthand due to polycystic ovary syndrome and vulvodynia. After having found it very difficult to find someone who could provide her with a solution, today she tries to be that someone herself, and after helping herself, she has decided to do it for others too. That’s why today she is also a writer: “The idea of ​​writing a book had always been there,” she reveals.

“Disclose” to young people by giving self-awareness

This is the second book, after “Without taboos“, which has sold over 20,000 copies, representing a great success for the author. It is a handbook for teenagers which has gone beyond the limits that Violeta had set for herself, becoming useful for many adults as well.

“I want to come” is a sort of heir to the previous one, “Almost a son, a next step – says Benini, whom we meet before the presentation of the book in Florence -; the first was born because many said to me: wish I had known before. So I said to myself, why not speak directly to teenagers, help them by informing them about a topic which unfortunately is still little talked about“. The second book then focuses more on providing concrete help, identifying the different reasons that can lead to difficulties. “The main causes that bring patients to me are pain and orgasms. So I focused on these aspects. Starting to take care of yourself, recognizing the symptoms, applying what I say and write to your own reality can also help you go to the doctor (gynecologist, urologist) more aware of what you are going through”.

The intent of the writer is to sensitize readers and readers, to make the body known, to understand what is wrong and how to change it, also through specific exercises. Because it is precisely the awareness that is missing: “Many women I visit cannot even tell me what pain they have. Starting from my experience, from what I have heard, that I have suffered, I can somehow understand and try to help them. They don’t know yet listen to each other, this is what I try to do in my visits, bring them to a new and deeper awareness of their body and the couple’s relationship. Communication is important, fundamental!”.

A theme to be kept “open” on the table and available to all*

You might think that as a midwife the book is only aimed at women, it’s actually for everyone *: for self-discovery, to open up to dialogue on these issues and to solve your own difficulties. His audience is much wider than you think: “I studied to visit men too, even if in Italy it is still not entirely possible. Among my patients though i have two men with vaginas – jokes Violeta -. Men and women appear to be very different but in reality they are more similar than one might think. Inside we look a lot alike. The male and female pelvic floor are very similar, almost the same. So the solutions are the same. The book is for everyone*“.

Everyone * is responsible for their own pleasure

Pleasure remains taboo for both genders: “I often talk about this ‘role play‘ between the two: the woman waiting for the male to give her pleasure, to trace the fairy tale we all know, and the male finds himself having to play this role without being able to choose it too. The fact that it becomes him responsible for the orgasms of both can cause problems. But I always say that everyone is responsible for their own orgasms. There are no differences in pleasure, the important thing is to communicate and explore each other”.

The drafting of “I want to come” is also a concrete example of how essential communication between partners is. Indeed, the contribution by comrade Ivan was instrumental in writing the book. “I have several DSAs: he knows me very well, so he managed to do a wonderful job of translating from ‘Violettese’ into Italian”. Violeta’s relationship with her parents is also very strong and direct follower, some of whom are very loyal. Such as what it later became the illustrator of “I want to come”: “One of my followers had sent me a very beautiful illustration – a hug for the soul – as a sign of thanks for the help she was getting by following me. When I then decided to write the book, I wanted her as an illustrator”.

When asked what message she hopes to convey to her readers and patients, she replies: “Enjoying sexuality without thoughts, without thinking of being broken * or wrong *. in short words enjoy it“.