The most annoying thing about modern football is that they pretend to be epochal new forms and schemes that were actually invented forty or fifty years ago. The false nueve or back striker (trademark of Hungary in the early 1950s), the 4-2-4 (practiced by the Brazil of the first Pelé in 1958), the pressing that is none other than the “tacalabala” of Mago Herrera , or even building from below.