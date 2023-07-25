The Controversial Tattoo: Yamila Rodríguez Defends Her Choice Amidst Criticism

Title: Argentine Footballer Defends Controversial Tattoo Choice Amid World Cup Criticism

Date: July 25, 2023

The ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup has sparked an unexpected debate surrounding the tattoos of Yamila Rodríguez, a player representing the Argentine national team. Specifically, it is her tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo that has attracted attention and led to widespread criticism on social media, with some accusing her of being “anti-Messi.” However, Rodríguez has chosen to address these allegations head-on, asserting that her admiration for Ronaldo does not equate to her despising Messi.

In a heartfelt letter shared with her followers, Rodríguez expressed her frustration at the baseless accusations. “Please, enough. I’m not having a good time. At what point did I say that I am anti Messi? Stop saying things that I did not say because I am really having a hard time (in the middle of a World Cup, representing the country),” she wrote. The footballer pleaded for understanding and challenged the notion that fans can only admire players from their own country. She stated that having Ronaldo as her inspiration and idol does not diminish her respect for Messi, emphasizing the importance of embracing individual preferences in the football world.

The controversy arose after an interview with the official FIFA channel, where Rodríguez discussed her various tattoos and specifically mentioned her admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. Following the backlash, she clarifies her choice, stating, “Why Cristiano and not Messi? As always, everyone’s question. I appreciate him very much as a person and a player because he gets more inspiration, he excels more every day. He is my idol, period.” She then jokingly added, “Just the two best in the world I have on my left leg.”

Meanwhile, the Argentine team suffered a setback in the Women’s World Cup, losing their opening match against Italy. As the tournament progresses, Rodríguez and her teammates face crucial upcoming matches against Sweden and South Africa to determine their fate in Group G.

While the tattoo controversy has garnered attention, it is essential to focus on the collective efforts and dedication of the Argentine team, who remain determined to perform well in the World Cup. As fans eagerly anticipate the outcome of their matches, the players remain united in their shared goal of advancing in the tournament and making their country proud.

