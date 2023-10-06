The Controversy Surrounding a Touching Photo at the Hangzhou Asian Games Draws Attention

Title: Controversial Photo of Chinese Athletes Embracing Raises Eyebrows During Hangzhou Asian Games

Introduction

October 4, 2023 – A photo capturing Chinese track and field athletes Lin Yuwei and Wu Yanni embracing each other tightly following their respective performances at the Hangzhou Asian Games has sparked controversy. Initially blocked on Weibo, the image garnered attention for an unexpected reason, leading Akio Yaita, director of the Taipei branch of Japan’s “Sankei Shimbun”, to share his analysis on Facebook.

The Touching Moment

Akio Yaita described the photo as deeply touching, capturing a precious moment between two female athletes. One had triumphed, securing a championship, while the other had experienced disappointment. The image of Lin Yuwei, the victorious athlete, consoling and embracing Wu Yanni, who fell short of her goal, resonated with many. However, what drew attention was an uncanny correlation between the athletes’ race numbers and the date of the Tiananmen Incident.

Coincidental Date Connection

In his Facebook post, Yaita highlighted the unexpected synchronicity between the athletes’ race numbers and the historic Tiananmen Incident on June 4, 1989. Lin Yuwei wore number 6 while Wu Yanni wore number 4, mirroring the date. This timely correlation led to the swift blocking of the photo, as Chinese authorities feared its potential association with the sensitive event.

Chinese Authorities’ Concerns

According to Yaita, the Chinese Communist authorities’ swift action in blocking the photo was a direct result of their apprehension regarding any potential discussion of the highly-sensitive “June 4th Incident.” He emphasized that the authorities aim to prevent any public discourse surrounding the event, using their extensive control over media platforms to maintain social and political stability. Yaita argued that this instance demonstrated how such actions inadvertently create more discussion rather than suppress it.

Parallel to Hao Haidong’s Situation

Reflecting on this incident, Yaita drew a parallel with the case of Hao Haidong, a well-known Chinese football player. Hao Haidong’s criticism of the Chinese Communist Party in Spain led to the deletion of all information related to him. Notably, his position as the all-time leading goal scorer for China‘s national football team was erased, leaving a conspicuous void. However, Yaita pointed out that this absence sparked the curiosity of younger fans, compelling them to seek information on overseas websites.

Conclusion

The controversial photo depicting the embrace between Lin Yuwei and Wu Yanni during the Hangzhou Asian Games has brought attention not only to the athletes’ display of sportsmanship but also the Chinese authorities’ sensitive approach to historical events. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the power of images and symbols in China‘s tightly controlled media landscape.

