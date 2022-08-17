Home Sports The Coppa Lombardia Via is back on 17 September with the qualifying phase
The Coppa Lombardia Via is back on 17 September with the qualifying phase

MILANO

After two years heavily penalized by the pandemic and by the repercussions also on sport, the Lombardy Volleyball Cup returns, both for men and women, open to Serie C and D teams who registered by 25 July last. As per established practice, the tournament is played in several phases and the first qualification will take place in the weeks preceding the start of the regional championships, ie from 17 September onwards. There will be a maximum of six calendar shifts set for 17, 21 and 24 September and for 1, 5 and 8 October. Then, from 15 October, both the C series and the D series for men and women will start.

The first phase will consist of an open number of teams divided into Italian groups of three or four formations with a calendar of round-trip matches. As far as possible, the composition of the groups will take place on the basis of criteria of geographical proximity regardless of the regional volleyball territory to which they belong and taking into account a balance between teams enrolled in the C and D series of the new competitive season.

Once the qualifying phase is over, the second phase will start from January 2023 and will be played to allow for a correct setting of the sixteen-team knockout draw. As the announcement circular issued by the Regional Fipav Committee specifies, its eventual dispute will be determined in the drafting of the calendars of the first phase.

From February onwards, therefore, we move on to the round-trip matches of the round of 16, in March of the quarter-finals, in April of the semifinals always with round-trip matches and dispute of the possible play-off set in the event of a tie. in the set count at the end of the double challenge.

On a date and venue to be decided, between the end of April and the beginning of May, the two finals will be played that will assign the 2022-23 Lombardy cup for both men and women. –

