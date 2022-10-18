Original title: The core of Jilin’s backcourt took the initiative to take responsibility for Jiang Weize: the team has a big problem in losing

Jiang Weize’s jump shot Source: Xinhua News Agency

Beijing time on October 18th, the fourth round of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season continued today. After four quarters of competition, Shanxi Men’s Basketball Team defeated Jilin 117-99 and won three consecutive victories.

In this game, Shanxi defender Yuan Shuai made more than 10 three-pointers for the second time in his career and scored 40 points! Chang Lin, who just joined the team in the summer, continued to perform strongly. In this game, he scored a triple-double of 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. This is also Chang Lin’s first triple-double in his career. The two also thanked their teammates and the club for their support and help after the game.

Jiang Weize, the core of Jilin’s backcourt, took the initiative to take responsibility after the game. Although he scored 18 points on 7 of 14 shots and sent 4 assists, he still believed that the main reason for the team’s loss was himself. “The team has a big problem with losing, adjust the state as soon as possible. I also believe that we will get better and better.” He wrote on social media after the game.

