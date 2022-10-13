It is the squirrels that have the lion’s share. Cortina also conquers Lustenau, winning 2-0 and hooking the top of the Alps classification already occupied by Jesenice. A well-deserved success, the seventh in a row, at the end of a contest fought and decided by the goals of Cuglietta and Faloppa.

Therefore, the march of Hafro does not stop, which seems to have found its own precise identity and which proves to be one of the teams to beat this season. Some absence of too much forces coach De Bettin to redesign his line-up once again, but the result does not change. De Filippo is confirmed in defense of the cage, in front of him the couple Luca Zanatta – Larcher and the offensive trident with Saha, Cuglietta and Faloppa.

The people from Ampezzo immediately try to start off on the right foot as they try to put pressure on the hosts while not bothering Hanses too much. The first real opportunity happens on Cuglietta’s cue and absurdly in a situation of numerical inferiority. The biancoceleste striker is good at intercepting the puck, opening the field, but in front of the goalkeeper he is hypnotized and does not conclude in the best way. Shortly after, Adami also tries but his shot gets stuck in the Austrian goalie’s gloves.

The Lustenau after a not brilliant first part of the race comes out in the open in the final and D’Alvise devours the advantage by hitting the crossbar from a few steps also thanks to a nice intervention by De Filippo. Few emotions in the second half with the race becoming more and more fought. To do something more are the yellow-green who call into question the squirrel keeper in a couple of potentially dangerous situations. The Hafro shows up a few times in attack but just in a moment of tiredness of the match the usual Cuglietta thinks to turn on the light. Great personal action on the left, dribbling on two defenders and a precise touch to bag the advantage of Cortina 4 ‘from the second siren. The third fraction also follows the trend of the central part of the dispute with a few noteworthy ideas and with many duels on the ice.

The Biancocelesti try to control as much as possible and unfortunately are affected by a special team that is not yet able to record. The result did not change until the 52nd minute when a shot from Seed’s blue was deflected by Faloppa under the intersection for the 2-0. The goal definitively extinguishes Lustenau’s hopes for a comeback, the Austrian lions are defeated by Ampezzo squirrels.

On Sunday, after three consecutive away games, Hafro will return to home ice. At 5.30 pm the match against Renon is scheduled, a team that is always difficult to face even if it has just returned from a not so brilliant start to the season.

LUSTENAU – CORTINA HAFRO 0-2

LUSTENAU: Hanses (Reihs); Oberscheider, Larsen, Hrdina, Krammer, Gratzer, Kutzer, Haas, Auer; Wilfan, D’Alvise, Poschmann, Siiki Oskari, Konig, Koczera, Puschnik, Lucas Haberl, Dominic Haberl, Moosbrugger, Schmeiser, Wustner.

All. Mike Flanagan.

HAFRO CURTAIN: De Filippo (Lancedelli); Luca Zanatta, Larcher, Colli, Di Tomaso, Michael Zanatta, Seed, Francesco Lacedelli; Saha, Cuglietta, Faloppa, Barnabò, Adami, Panciera, Alverà, Traversa, Podolsky, Giacomo Lacedelli, Zardini Lacedelli, Toffoli.

Herdsman Giorgio De Bettin.

Referees: Benvegnu, Sorapera; Fleischmann, Muller.

Partial: 0-0, 0-1, 0-1.

Rarely: 35.26 Cuglietta (0-1), 51.28 Faloppa (0-2).

Note: penalty 6′-8 ‘. Shots on target 28-34.