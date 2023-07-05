the course of the fifth stage

The profile of the fifth stage of the Tour de France 2023. ASO

The first foray into the mountains is on the program for the fifth stage of the Tour de France 2023, Wednesday July 5, between Pau and Laruns. The 163 kilometer stage will be contested entirely in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department. It also resembles, almost identically, the ninth stage of the Tour de France 2020, already between Pau and Laruns at the end of which the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar won ahead of his compatriot Primoz Roglic and the Swiss Marc Hirsch.

On the menu of the day, three listed climbs including the first classified out of category for this 110th edition of the Grande Boucle: the Col de Soudet (15.2 km at 7.2%). Located at the halfway point, it could give a first indication of the form of the main contenders in the general classification.

The ascent will also start the organisms before the other big part of the day: the Marie-Blanque pass (7.7 km at 8.6%). The second part of this climb is particularly steep since the last four kilometers offer an average gradient of more than 10%. At its summit, placed 18 kilometers from the finish, the first three will respectively collect eight, five and two bonus seconds.

