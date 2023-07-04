the course of the fourth stage

The profile of the fourth stage of the Tour de France 2023. ASO

For the second day in a row, sprinters will be honored during the fourth stage of the Tour de France, Tuesday July 4, between Dax (Landes) and Nogaro (Gers). The finish of this 182 kilometer long stage is judged on the Paul Armagnac circuit in Nogaro.

An original but very rolling arrival. Admittedly, a large succession of bends, as one imagines on a racing circuit, could hinder the proper functioning of the sprint gears. But these are very wide, like the long straight line of 750 meters at the end of which the finish is judged.

The course is very flat and should not favor a victorious breakaway. Only the Dému coast (2 kilometers at 3.5%, 4th category) is listed for the mountain classification.

Throughout the stage, the peloton will pass through several villages in the Landes and Gers regions, which smell of rugby, such as Montfort-en-Chalosse, town of the brothers Guy and André Boniface, or Courrensan, town of birth. of the former coach of the XV of France, Jacques Brunel.

