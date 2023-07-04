Home » the course of the fourth stage
Sports

the course of the fourth stage

by admin
the course of the fourth stage

The profile of the fourth stage of the Tour de France 2023. ASO

For the second day in a row, sprinters will be honored during the fourth stage of the Tour de France, Tuesday July 4, between Dax (Landes) and Nogaro (Gers). The finish of this 182 kilometer long stage is judged on the Paul Armagnac circuit in Nogaro.

An original but very rolling arrival. Admittedly, a large succession of bends, as one imagines on a racing circuit, could hinder the proper functioning of the sprint gears. But these are very wide, like the long straight line of 750 meters at the end of which the finish is judged.

The course is very flat and should not favor a victorious breakaway. Only the Dému coast (2 kilometers at 3.5%, 4th category) is listed for the mountain classification.

Throughout the stage, the peloton will pass through several villages in the Landes and Gers regions, which smell of rugby, such as Montfort-en-Chalosse, town of the brothers Guy and André Boniface, or Courrensan, town of birth. of the former coach of the XV of France, Jacques Brunel.

Service Sports

See also  Clear attitude. France canceled the SP of the cordists because of the Russians

You may also like

AT WIMBLEDON 1992 ANDRE’ AGASSI BREAKS THE SPELL...

Bouzková believes in the power of Wimbledon, she...

Take on the legendary climbs of the Tour...

Game dates of the Austrians on Tuesday

Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes History with 40th Stolen...

Wimbledon, Musetti’s perfect debut: 3-0 in Varillas. Retirement...

announced a partnership between MC International and DOC-COM...

Supplements and running: which ones to drink when...

The overpressure of attackers is fighting for a...

Chivas Pull off an Upset Victory Against León...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy