The course of the Olympic Games will “facilitate the race scenarios” judge Léo Bergère

“We are not going to hidelaunches Léo Bergère, reigning world champion and present by videoconference. Our adversaries know this. We have this collective strategy of supporting swimming and trying things on the start of the bike. There are very big runners among our opponents. The goal is to tire them out before the run. We will try not to make it easy for them. With the cycling and swimming course that is presented, it will facilitate race scenarios where there will be breaks, probably gaps when leaving the water. When you ride behind a cyclist on cobblestones, you are not really protected, you make a big effort all the same. It’s interesting. »