The course of the Olympic Games will “facilitate the race scenarios” judge Léo Bergère

Sport increasingly popular in the world and especially in France, the triathlon has, at times, suffered from insipid races at the Olympics, at least until the running part, the bike courses not allowing to make any differences after swimming. This was the case in Tokyo where all the main protagonists had posed the bike together.
For Paris, the Blues hope for something else, and the course unveiled this Thursday at the headquarters of the Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, could allow them to play in front. Indeed, there are no major difficulties listed for taking off on a bike, but the swimming-cycling sequence could get in the way of a lot.
The departure (July 30 and 31, 2024, 8 a.m.) will be given on a pontoon at the foot of the Alexandre III bridge with a first round trip (910 m) in the Seine towards the Alma bridge with favorable current on the outward and contrary to the return. Then an Australian outing for a new shorter round trip (590 m), to complete the 1,500 m swim.
“Our opponents know it. We have this collective strategy of supporting swimming and trying things on the start of the bike. There are very big runners among our opponents. The goal is to tire them out before the run.”
“At times we have to swim in the current, but it’s still rareexplains Alexis Hanquinquant, Paralympic champion in Tokyo in 2021. The Test event (August 17-20) will make it possible to realize the traps of the Seine. »
The transition to pick up the bike will also be a bit tricky with the 32 steps to climb to reach the bridge. Then, the triathletes will tackle 7 loops of 5.715 km on an almost flat course (passing in front of Petit and Grand Palais, Champs-Élysées, avenue Montaigne, rue François I, pont des Invalides, quai d’Orsay, boulevard Saint-Germain then back to the start along the Seine) but with sometimes technical cobblestones and bends that could create movement.
“We are not going to hidelaunches Léo Bergère, reigning world champion and present by videoconference. Our adversaries know this. We have this collective strategy of supporting swimming and trying things on the start of the bike. There are very big runners among our opponents. The goal is to tire them out before the run. We will try not to make it easy for them. With the cycling and swimming course that is presented, it will facilitate race scenarios where there will be breaks, probably gaps when leaving the water. When you ride behind a cyclist on cobblestones, you are not really protected, you make a big effort all the same. It’s interesting. »
Obviously, once the bike has been put down, the explanations will be done as always on foot (10 km) but if the skimming is done, the Blues, girls as well as boys, will have assets to put forward to win the first individual medal of the French triathlon after the mixed relay in Japan.
“It’s especially the atmosphere around that will be incredible”, concludes Léonie Périault, fifth in the last Olympics. Two grandstands for 1,000 and 2,000 people will indeed be arranged around the start and finish area. For the rest, supporters will be able to position themselves along the route for what should be one of the first highlights of these Games.