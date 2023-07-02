Home » the course of the second stage
the course of the second stage

The profile of the second stage of the Tour de France 2023. ASO

It is at 511 meters above sea level, in the city of Vitoria-Gasteiz, that the second stage of the Tour de France will start on Sunday July 2. Direction the seaside, in San Sebastian, not far from the Franco-Spanish border.

After an uneven first stage, the riders will continue with a second day which will not be easy. On the program: 209 kilometers and five listed climbs. The summit of the most important, the Jaizkibel (8.1 kilometers at 5.3%, 2nd category), is placed 17 kilometers from the finish. Bonuses (eight, five and two seconds) will also be distributed for the first three at the top.

The Jaizkibel is not unknown to the peloton since it is used every year for the Clasica San Sebastian. The next edition of this race, scheduled for July 29, will also pass through the Alkiza coast (4.2 kilometers at 5.7%, 3rd category), which is on the route of this second stage of the Grande Boucle. Winner of the Clasica in 2018, Julian Alaphilippe could remember his good memories.

You then have to master the descent to hope to win in San Sebastián. The finish is judged along Zurriola beach after a sharp turn to the left, almost at a right angle, about 500 meters from the line. But there is little chance that the peloton will still be compact at this point in the race.

