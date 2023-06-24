The Court cancels the transcription of the foreign birth certificate with “two dads”

The Court of Milan annulled the registration of the birth certificate of the child of a man related to a partner of the same sex (the “intentional parent”). The child was born abroad to a surrogate mother. The decision was taken because the transcription by the Municipality of Milan had “occurred in violation of current legislation which, by prohibiting the use of surrogacy, also prohibits the transcription of the birth certificate in the part in which it also indicates the parent of intention”, “affirming that the minor’s right to full recognition of the role played by the intending parent” in the “project aimed at his growth, education and instruction may be recognized with the adoption procedure in particular cases”.

The argument is identical to that used by the European Court of Human Rights, the previous day, rejecting the appeal of some Italian same-sex couples who contested the refusal of the Italian authorities to transcribe in the registers of foreign birth certificates of children conceived with surrogacy in which a double parenting was recognized, evidently impossible in reality. The Strasbourg Court had reminded the applicants that Italy is fully entitled to not allow such a procedure, emphasizing that in any case the interested parties can follow the adoption procedure in special cases provided for by law 184 of 1983.

As for three cases of children of women with their respective partners of the same sex who ask to be recognized as mothers on a par with those who gave birth to the child, the Court of Milan then established that to request the annulment of the transcript of the recognitions of children born abroad in this case with heterologous assisted procreation (prohibited in Italy by law 40 for same-sex couples) another “procedure” of “removal of the status of child” is needed. The decision of the Civil Court refers to the request of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office to cancel the registrations in the Municipality registry office of the children of four homoparental couples on the basis of the sentence of the Cassation of last December. In the sentence, the Supreme Court had deferred any decision on children in same-sex couples, for their maximum protection, to the evaluation of the trial judge in view of their adoption, excluding any automatism in the registration of “two fathers” or “two mothers” , as already sanctioned by the Constitutional Court with its own sentence in 2021.

The Milanese sentence falls in a period in which the theme of parenting of same-sex couples is at the center of the political and media debate, also due to the cross-referencing of the debate in the Chamber on the law that would extend the punishment of the crime of surrogacy abroad maternity leave already pursued in Italy and of the various Prides in various Italian cities, on the eve of the always crowded and politically significant one in Milan, demonstrations which in the platforms claim access to “gestation for others”, with the support of the Pd secretary Edy Schlein. Sensitive to the pressures of the part of the LGBT movement that animates the procession in Milan, the mayor Giuseppe Sala – although not participating in the square today, as he had done in other editions – has released a note in which he announces that «the municipal administration will evaluate with attention to the possibility of intervening in the proceedings which, in all likelihood, will take place again before the Court of Milan” in the three cases of female couples, on which, after yesterday’s interlocutory sentence, the public prosecutor will take the initiative again for a ” action aimed at removing the recognition made by the “intentional” mother». The game is open, but the rules are already written.

