The crazy decision and the collapse on the pitch: this is how Dwamena died

The Ghanaian footballer had decided to remove the defibrillator that allowed him to play: “Only God can decide when I have to stop”. The cardiologist: “If the ICD had not been removed, he would still be alive”

The desire to continue playing football, the unshakable faith in God and the choice to give up the defibrillator. Rapahel Dwamena is dead on a football field on 11 November 2023 while playing a match in the Albanian top league (KF Egnatia – Partizan Tirana). The Ghanaian striker had had health problems in the past and in 2019 the doctors were clear: enough with football. But Dwamena, who was playing in Spain at the time, had decided to move forward by agreeing to putt an implantable cardiac defibrillator (ICD) under skin. But when the Ghanaian player from Egnatia (league team in the top tier of Tirana) was rescued and then admitted to hospital he no longer had a defibrillator.

“If the defibrillator had not been removed, he would be alive”

The Spanish cardiologist Antonio Asso, revealed that the footballer had decided to remove it against his advice. “He died following a respectable personal decision,” Asso told the magazine Sport -. Ma if the defibrillator had not been removed, Raphael would still be alive“. The doctor explained that Dwamena had heart problems and was suffering from a “severe ventricular arrhythmia”. “I had convinced him of the need to implant a defibrillator to safeguard his life, but at the same time I had advised him against playing professional sports“, added the doctor.

“Only God can tell me when it’s time to stop”

But then why had Dwamena decided to remove the cardiac defibrillator? The player had explained to the The New Zurich Times That after the operation he had collapsed twice (the first with Real Zaragoza in Spain and the second with Blau Weiss Linz in Austria) caused, according to him, by medical support. Actually the ICD had saved his life on four occasions. But the Ghanaian defended his choice: “I have been examined by many doctors, they all say something different. I respect their diagnoses, but I don’t take them seriously. Sometimes it makes me laugh. Only one can tell me when it’s time to stop: our Lord“. Raphael had also decided to retire from football, but in January 2023 he accepted Egnatia’s offer.

