The former striker continues to reveal anecdotes about his life after leaving football. After all, His Majesty’s former striker is full of surprises… And celebrities to party with!

Crouch risked his life at least a couple of times. In the second volume of his autobiography, “I, Robot: How To Be A Footballer 2”, the former striker said he saw death in the face with his wife on the coast of Sardinia, but a similar thing did not happen only on that occasion. The striker of Her Majesty’s national team has revealed that he risked big when he was in his early twenties in the company of Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke during a vacation in Miami.

THE TIRELESS MICKEY ROURKE — Crouch said he risked it in the past during a boys’ holiday, as reported by the Daily Mail: “It almost kills me. It happened when I was playing for England and Liverpool.” Crouch recalls three particularly alcoholic days: “We had a great night, then had a very similar second night. Then there was a knock on the hotel room door and I looked the boys in the face… Mickey wrote a letter and slipped it under the door to tell us that he wanted us to go out again and take us out to eat. I was ready, but in the end we all had enough ”.

THE FIRSTNATALE — And after the party-loving Peter comes the husband and father. A few years ago Crouch said enough of playing football and right now she can’t wait to spend Christmas at home with her family. “When I was playing my Christmas was non-existent!” said the former striker, who spends the holidays with his wife Abbey Clancy and daughter Sophia who already dreams of a future as a model. Her mother, who knows something about her profession, defended her daughter’s will: “I didn’t push her, it is her wish to do so. I want her to be happy ”. The Crouch couple also have three other children: the latest arrival Jack, then there are also Liberty and Johnny. Who can boast of having a famous father as a footballer and podcaster, who was dating a famous actor among other things! See also Chen Zhong was inducted into the World Taekwondo Federation's first Hall of Fame

