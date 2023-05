Over the past three seasons, Metz has offered the scalp to the Arena of the four teams that have shared the last ten Champions Leagues: Györ (29-28, January 21), Podgorica (29-23, January 15 ), Kristiansand (23-18, last season) and CSM Bucharest (25-22, in 2020-2021). The other finalists of the last ten editions (Brest, Rostov, Vardar Skopje, Larvik) all sank in Moselle, too.

