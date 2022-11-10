Nicklas Bendtner, for all “Lord Bendtner”, was not exactly the prototype of the ideal footballer, at least for those who had to manage him. And he is therefore not surprising that his autobiography of him is full of stories … particular to say the least!

Nicklas Bendtner, for all “Lord Bendtner”, was not exactly the prototype of the ideal footballer, at least for those who had to manage him. Genius and recklessness come together perfectly in an attacker capable of scoring tons of goals, but also of being arrested for beating up a taxi driver or being fined for showing sponsored underwear after a goal at the European Championship. He is therefore not surprising that his autobiography, entitled “Both sides” is a praise of this dual nature. And that, as reported by the DailyMail contains at least particular stories, such as the one in which the former Juventus player infuriated a legend of the Gunners (but also of the Lady) during a training day.

HENRY — Bendtner in fact recounts a heavy face to face with Henry. “It was 2005, I was 17. We did a training with quite particular rules. We play 11 against 11, but at most we can play two touches, Henry makes three and I scream ‘it’s three’! Wenger yells at us “for God’s sake, keep playing.” But Henry overheard me and gestured for me to shut up. I touch the ball three times and they whistle punishment, so I complain. Herny swears at me and He yells at me to shut up. In retrospect it was good advice, but at that moment I don’t accept it and answer that he must shut up. He runs up to me and we start arguing then Campbell and Ashley Cole come and I calm down. Then I talked to Thierry alone, told me that I was a great talent, but that I had to learn respect and humility. And to listen when the grown-ups speak. “ See also Argentina: Boca Juniors champion thanks to River Plate

ADEBAYOR — All is well that ends well, at least with Henry. It is worse with Adebayor, with whom the Dane has never gotten along. And during a League Cup semifinal the two end up arguing. “Wenger lets Eduardo out and lets Adebayor in. When he approaches me he tells me it’s my fault if he has to come in and waste his energy. ‘I’m on the pitch because you’re playing shit’. later, on a corner kick, we had a fight. He says I hit him, but I don’t remember. What I remember is that he threw his head back, I don’t know if he did it on purpose, but he hit me in the nose and blew a lot of blood. I couldn’t stand it. Nicklas’, ‘Nicklas’, he always said’ Nicklas’, like he was talking to a small child. And that drove me crazy. ” As if it were further needed …

