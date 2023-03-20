“We have to be vigilant because of the potential harm they could do to humans,” he said | The Chinese government has prohibited local technology companies from offering access to this Artificial Intelligence tool

The father of China‘s “Great Firewall”, Fang Bingxing, expressed his concern for ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can “provide answers to all kinds of questions” and “manipulate people’s perspectives.”

Fang, considered by many to be the main designer of the Internet censorship and surveillance system in the Asian giant that blocks access to multiple foreign websites and services, stated that ChatGPT could create an “information cocoon” in which users are isolated from realitythe Hong Kong daily South China Morning Post reported today.

ChatGPT is a product developed by OpenAI, a company that last week released GPT-4, a more powerful upgrade to its previous model that can analyze images and has greater reasoning abilities.

These tools use an advanced natural language processing model that can generate coherent texts and creative from an initial input.

The Chinese government has banned local tech companies from offering access to ChatGPT to the public and has required them to inform the authorities before launching their own similar services, according to a report published by Nikkei Asia in February citing sources.

One of the first to do so was Baidu, the Chinese search engine giant, which presented its ‘chatbot’ Ernie Bot last Thursday.

However, the debut did not generate the desired expectations and caused a 6.4% drop in the company’s shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, although they recovered on Friday after several investment banks gave upbeat outlooks on their performance.

Fang, in an interview carried out last week by Red Star News, also warned about the possible risks that AI could pose to people if it is incorporated into robots and cars and assured that “we have to be vigilant because of the potential harm they could do to humans.”

Nevertheless, many experts have rejected that scenario in which AI rebels against humanity and have highlighted the social and economic benefits that this technology can generate.

Beijing announced during the annual session of the Legislative held in early March that will continue to support the “emerging strategic industry” of artificial intelligence to take advantage of its benefits, using ChatGPT as an example of growth.