The Criticism and Redemption: Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez Addresses Concerns Ahead of Fight Against Jermell Charlo

Mexican boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez has faced criticism following his last two fights against John Ryder and Gennady Golovkin. Despite emerging victorious in both bouts, the Guadalajara-born fighter admits he fell short of expectations and acknowledges that he was not performing at the level that had earned him the status of one of the best pound-for-pound boxers.

During a recent press conference ahead of his fight against American Jermell Charlo on September 30, Álvarez addressed the criticism, stating, “I think it’s okay for people to talk about it. I didn’t look good in these last two fights, but I know that very well and I also know why. I’m ready and I’ve changed. I have prepared myself for a new fight, and all fights are different. They will see that on September 30.”

Another topic of discussion was whether Álvarez still considers himself the best pound-for-pound boxer, especially after Terence Crawford’s impressive victory over Errol Spence in one of the most anticipated fights of the year. In response, Canelo emphasized that “everyone deserves to be there at the top, me too. It’s not that I’m the best, that he’s the best. We all deserve to be up there.”

Despite the criticism, Álvarez remains determined to prove himself and make a strong comeback in his upcoming fight against Charlo. Boxing enthusiasts and fans eagerly await the match to witness if this talented Mexican boxer can reclaim his place at the top of the boxing world.

