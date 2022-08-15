Born in 1997, former Mladost Ribola, he is currently busy with the national team in the running for the European Championships “An honor to play in Italy, I know the level is high”

GARLASCO

Volley 2001 Garlasco hires its first foreigner in the squad, formalizing the arrival of Stipe Peric, Croatian national born in 1997 who comes to complete the central department already made up of Giampietri, Pecoraro and Romagnoli in view of the next men’s A3 championship.

The left-handed center, originally from Kaštela, a city on the central Dalmatian coast between Trogir and Split, attacked his first ball at the age of 15 and in less than 5 seasons he came to wear the shirt of Mladost Ribola Kaštela, one of the top teams of the Croatian top league. Since 2018 he has also steadily won a place in the senior national team. Right from the start, the Croatian place 3 tries to deny the atavistic prejudice concerning left-handed central players: «Those who know volleyball well say that it is more difficult to play in the center attacking with a left foot. Personally I have not found any difficulties – explains Peric – With a little work to find the right agreement with the setter, I have always managed to have good results in attack and take advantage of my peculiarity and I hope to be able to express myself at best even with my new ones. companions”.

The 204 cm Croatian giant arrives in Pavia for his first experience in Italy, after a season with Deya Volley, a club in the Bulgarian top flight: “For any volleyball player to be able to play in the Italian League is a real dream, being the best league in the world », comments on the new signing of Garlasco. «I am truly honored to be able to play in Italy. In the national team there are some teammates who have played or still play in Italy and have always spoken highly of the environment, the level of play and professionalism. I therefore expect a championship with many competitive and high-level teams. In Croatia there are three or four high-level teams, while in Italy there is quality and professionalism throughout the A3 ».

Waiting to see him soon in Garlasco, that of the Croatian central is a long summer with the national team: “Actually my season is not over yet, I haven’t stopped since last summer – explains Peric – After the season with the club I started to train with the national team for the Mediterranean Games, to which we won gold, and for the European Golden League, in which we stopped at the bronze. We are now committed to another great goal of these three months of work, that is to qualify for the 2023 European Championships. Like every player, I am proud to be part of the national team, it is a real recognition for the sacrifices and efforts made and is a spur to always give the best in the following season ». –

Fabio Babetto