The footballers of Croatia defeated the Netherlands 4:2 after extra time and advanced to the final of the League of Nations for the first time. The semi-final duel in Rotterdam was decided in the 98th minute by substitute striker Bruno Petkovič. The bronze medalists from last year’s World Championship will face the winner of Thursday’s Spain-Italy match for the trophy. The Dutch will also play a duel for third place on Sunday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook