Xi’an News Network News On July 30, the cross-country skiing (pulley) event of the youth group of the 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games ended in the Sports Town of Yuyang High-tech Zone, Yulin City. Hanzhong cross-country skiers (rollers) were not afraid of strong players and played well, winning 12 medals in total, 5 golds, 2 silvers and 5 bronzes.

A total of 109 athletes from 8 teams will compete in 16 events in this youth cross-country skiing (roller) competition. 14 “wind-chasing teenagers” from the Hanzhong cross-country skiing team participated in 13 competitions.

Cross-country skiing, as the name suggests, is a winter sport. Compared with summer, winter sports, pulley and skiing, there is a word difference, what is the difference? It turns out that the cross-country pulley is carried out on land, and its action essentials and technical requirements are basically the same as cross-country skiing. Importantly, it enables winter projects to be carried out in summer.

Holding a skating stick, stepping on cross-country pulleys, and wearing helmets and goggles, the athletes raced and chased on the field, performing a different kind of “speed and passion”. During the competition, the participating athletes stepped on the pulleys and galloped on the field. You chased me, and the competition was very fierce.

In the end, the Hanzhong cross-country skiing (puller) team won a total of 5 gold medals. Among them, Lan Junhui won the 15km champion in Men’s A, Xu Yuanfei won the sprint champion in Men’s B, Guang Minxin won the sprint champion in Women’s B, and the Hanzhong and Ankang United Team won the first place in the Men’s A (recording 0.5 gold medals). ), Hanzhong athletes won the men’s B group relay team championship, and the Hanzhong and Xianyang combined teams won the women’s B group championship (recording 0.5 gold medals). Hanzhong athletes Lan Junhui and Guang Minxin also won the “Sportsmanship and Style Award”.

Hanzhong athlete Guang Minxin is a teenager born in 2007. This is her first time to participate in the Provincial Games. When talking about the harvest in this competition, the little girl said, “I worked hard to prepare for the competition for a long time and my hard work has paid off. In this competition, I surpassed my previous self. I don’t get discouraged when I lose, and I don’t feel proud when I win. In the future competitions, we will continue to move forward step by step and strive for better results.”

When summing up his trip to the Provincial Games after the game, Li Zhi, coach of the Hanzhong cross-country skiing team, said, “Athletes dared to work hard in the competition and played to a relatively high level, and we also found some problems. Next step We will strengthen the construction of the reserve talent team, improve the training teams of all ages, and make the foundation of cross-country skiing, an advantageous project, more solid.”

In recent years, due to the rising ice and snow heat and unique natural environment in Hanzhong, winter skiing and summer pulleys are more and more favored by young people, which will certainly inject lasting power into the development of cross-country skiing in Hanzhong.

Text/Photo by Hu Yi, correspondent of all media reporters of Xi’an Newspaper Industry, Wang Qi