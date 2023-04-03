Citizens of Shenzhen check in at the exhibition site

A few days ago, the spring meeting of delegation heads of the Chengdu Universiade was held in Chengdu, and the preparatory work for the Chengdu Universiade won high praise from the guests. In this spring, the Chengdu Universiade is not only “bringing in”, but also “going out”, promoting and showing the style of Chengdu Universiade in different forms.

As an important warm-up activity before the opening ceremony of the Universiade, the Chengdu Universiade Torch Tour Comprehensive Special Exhibition came to Shenzhen on April 1, and held the opening ceremony of the 2011 Shenzhen Universiade on April 1 and 2 at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center “Spring Festival”. Cocoon” held. The two “Universiade Cities” launched a cross-time and space linkage through the torch tour.

Shenzhen, Chengdu

The two-way rush of the two Universiade cities

The Chengdu Universiade, which was held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8 this year, is the third time for the Universiade to be held in mainland China after the Beijing Universiade in 2001 and the Shenzhen Universiade in 2011, and it is also the first time in western China to host the World University Games. Sexuality Games.

In the Shenzhen Universiade 12 years ago, the Chinese sports delegation topped the list of gold medals and the total number of medals, showing the world the competitive strength and youthful demeanor of Chinese college athletes. Twelve years later, the Universiade will come to China again, and Chengdu will present to the world a sports event with unique Chinese characteristics, the atmosphere of the times, and youthful demeanor.

The torch tour held at the “Spring Cocoon”, the main venue of the Shenzhen Universiade, attracted many Shenzhen citizens to stop and watch and participate in interactive activities. Among the exhibition crowd, the reporter met Xiao Yu, an athlete from the Chinese delegation who had participated in the Universiade. “I participated in the Bangkok Universiade in 2007. I came here to teach the students today. I didn’t expect to see the Universiade again.” Xiao Yu was a fencer back then, and he has never left his favorite sport after retiring. Now he is a coach . “Although it has been 15 years, the first feeling of meeting the ‘Universiade’ is still exciting, as if I have returned to the year. My wish now is that my students can grow step by step, and one day they can represent the motherland to participate in the Universiade and the Olympic Games…” Xiao Yu said.

Pengcheng and Rongcheng, the two Universiade cities, also meet because of sports, telling wonderful Universiade stories. Wu Mengran, 32 years old this year, is a former member of the national rhythmic gymnastics team and won three gold medals in the rhythmic gymnastics event of the Shenzhen Universiade. And she is also a native Chengdu girl. During the 12 years from the Shenzhen Universiade to the Chengdu Universiade, she completed the transformation from a professional athlete to a sports coach. Today, Wu Mengran is the rhythmic gymnastics coach of the Chengdu Youth Sports School. Recalling the moment when Shenzhen Universiade won the championship, she vividly remembers it. When it comes to the upcoming Universiade in Chengdu, Wu Mengran is looking forward to it. “This is a gratifying and proud thing. The Universiade will allow Chengdu citizens to see high-level international events at their doorstep, and at the same time provide athletes with the best opportunity to showcase.” Wu Mengran said that he hoped that Chinese sports Athletes can enjoy the competition, show their demeanor and improve themselves in the Chengdu Universiade.

When “Ronghuo” meets “Spring Cocoon”

Citizens of Shenzhen regain memories of good Universiade

In this spring, let’s go to the Universiade together – revisit the Shenzhen Universiade and meet the Chengdu Universiade! Centering on this theme, the two cities of the Universiade launched linkages in the comprehensive special exhibition of the Chengdu Universiade Torch Tour. The reporter learned from the sponsor that the Shenzhen Station event is the highlight of the entire tour series. Not only was the location of the tour exhibition selected in the “Spring Cocoon” of Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, where the opening ceremony of the Shenzhen Universiade was held, it filled the atmosphere of the Universiade. The exhibits have also been carefully arranged. In addition to the Chengdu Universiade tinder lamp and the Chengdu Universiade torch “Ronghuo”, the Shenzhen Universiade torch “Rainbow” was also displayed, allowing Shenzhen citizens who visited the exhibition to relive the splendor of the Shenzhen Universiade.

The reporter saw at the tour site that the event attracted a large number of Shenzhen citizens to check in. They either stopped to watch for a long time, or listened carefully to the introduction, and took out their mobile phones to take pictures with the “Ronghuo” series products from time to time. “12 years ago, I had the honor to witness the opening of the Shenzhen Universiade at the ‘Spring Cocoon’. When Liu Xiang and college students from four continents ignited the Universiade torch together, my heart was full of excitement. I came back here today, rediscovering the memories, and I was so excited It came to my mind again.” Mr. Gu, a 44-year-old Shenzhen citizen, told reporters that the Shenzhen Universiade is the first time he has been to a sports venue in person, and he also looks forward to bringing his wife and children to Chengdu this summer vacation to witness the “Ronghuo” ignite !

Ou Wanqing, a fifth-grade primary school student, was very happy after participating in the exhibition tour and receiving prizes, and kept looking at the “Rongbao” doll in her hand. “I want to go to Chengdu this summer vacation. I want to see the real Rongbao—the giant panda. I also want to watch the Universiade.” Xiaoou’s mother immediately promised: “No problem!”

At the exhibition site, it also comprehensively introduced the birth process of “Ronghuo” and the basic situation of the venues of the Chengdu Universiade. The professional content of “Ronghuo”, such as its appearance design, technology application, and industrial function adaptation, was vividly presented in the form of pictures and texts.

in the name of great luck

Promoting the linkage between competitions, foreign affairs and cities

The 2023 report on the work of the Chengdu Municipal Government proposes that the whole city should use its efforts to hold the Chengdu Universiade successfully with high standards, carefully organize major events such as the opening and closing ceremonies, countdown, and torch relay, to showcase China‘s image and tell Chinese stories well. Carry out event publicity and city publicity in an all-round way, organize youth cultural exchanges and city experience activities, fully demonstrate Tianfu culture and park city charm, and enhance Chengdu’s global influence and reputation.

The Chengdu Universiade torch tour series of activities takes the opportunity of the Chengdu Universiade as an opportunity to promote the linkage of events, foreign affairs, and cities, and to coordinate the events and cities. The reporter learned that since its launch in August 2021, the Chengdu Universiade torch tour series has held 30 events, serving more than 100,000 Chengdu citizens in total. This event’s entry into Shenzhen also means that the Chengdu Universiade will be displayed and promoted to more cities across the country, attracting widespread participation from the people of the country, truly implementing the Universiade culture and benefiting the people, effectively enhancing the visibility of the Universiade, and promoting the formation of a lively event for all people to welcome the Universiade situation. The final stop of the Chengdu Universiade Torch Tour Comprehensive Special Exhibition will be held in mid-April at Chengdu Dong’an Lake Sports Park, where the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade is held.Puer Chengdu Commercial Daily-Red Star News reporter Pei Han