The Crous informs students in Ile-de-France that they will have to vacate their accommodation during the Paris 2024 Olympics

The Crous informs students in Ile-de-France that they will have to vacate their accommodation during the Paris 2024 Olympics

Student tenants in residences of the Crous (Regional Center for University and School Works) in the Ile-de-France region have been informed that they will have to make their accommodation available during the months of July and August 2024 to accommodate athletes, foreign delegations or volunteers on the occasion of the Olympic Games (July 26 to August 11) and Paralympic Games (August 28 to September 8).

The Crous confirmed, in a message posted on Twitter, that its network ” has been requested by the State to mobilize a limited part of its housing”, quoting the figure of “less than 7%”.

The organization presents this operation as a contribution to “an exceptional event for our country” for which “the Crous, like all public actors, will be there to ensure their success”.

However, the Crous wanted to point out that“in the absence of classes, summer corresponds to a period during which many public accommodation units managed by the Crous are not occupied. As an indication, nearly 30% of housing units are unoccupied during this period..

This announcement sparked strong reactions. “To allow the organization of Olympic Games for the richest (…) students will therefore be expelled from their homes during the summer of 2024 and find themselves without housing! »denounced, on Twitter, the student union union.

Our selection of articles on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The world

