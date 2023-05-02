Home » The cup final will be whistled just like the league derby referee Černý
The cup final will be whistled just like the league derby referee Černý

In mid-April, Černý managed his first Prague derby in his career, and after a 3:3 draw in the 27th league round, he was praised by the actors of the match and the referees’ committee.

The 28-year-old arbiter from the next generation of referees managed a direct fight for the first place in the table without significant mistakes. With the score 0:2 after less than an hour of play, he correctly ordered a penalty, from which Sparta reduced it to 1:2. He handed out a total of 10 yellow cards in the derby, five on each side.

The verdicts of the referees in the past league matches caused great emotions. In the last four rounds of the regular season, Sparta took five penalties, including two in Sunday’s 3:1 win in Liberec. According to the referees’ commission, the referees ordered both penalty kicks correctly. Letenský should not have played a penalty only in the 28th round during a 1:1 draw in Slovácko.

The MOL Cup final will kick off on Wednesday at 19:00. It will be played at the Sparta stadium as the worse placed team in the cup coefficient. It will be a battle between the two best teams in the league – Sparta leads the table by two points ahead of Slavia.

