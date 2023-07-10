The curious prohibition of A3media to Pedro Sánchez and Feijoó for the electoral debate

10/07/2023 and las 15:28 CEST

Atresmedia has set a rule that is not usually seen

The teams of both candidates must adapt

Tonight, Monday, July 10, 2023, the only ‘face to face’ debate between Alberto Núñez Feijóocandidate of PP to the Presidency of the Government, and Pedro Sanchezcandidate of PSOE and current President of the Government.

100 minutes of ‘face to face’ in which it will be possible to learn in detail the political program of both leaders, starting at 10:00 p.m., both in Antenna 3 like in The sixth.

As expected, Red Hot He has spoken about this decisive meeting in view of the future general elections on July 23, 2023. Pablo Montesinoscollaborator of the morning program presented by Ferreras, assures that it is “a decisive debate, and the only one face to face. In political terms, it is the only possibility for Sánchez to move the board. The PP is the clear favorite and Pedro Sánchez needs to risk“.

However, Atresmedia has imposed a very important ban: the entry of electronic devices is prohibited (both mobile phones and smart watches) on the set where the ‘dear to dear‘.

Besides, all the questions and topics for debate have been proposed by the Atresmedia teamwith the aim that both political leaders expose their particular points of view on issues of all kinds: “and the topics and questions have been decided in Atresmedia“, confirmed Ana Pastormoderator of the debate together with vincent valles.