Curva Nord will be back to cheer for Inter on Wednesday. After the vocal blackout of the first half against Sampdoria, the “emptying” of the curve at half-time during the same match as a sign of respect for the disappearance of the leader Vittorio Boiocchi, the silence at the Allianz Arena in Munich and the measures arrived by the authorities (4 Daspo, a special surveillance), the ultras took a stand through a statement published on their official Facebook page, the Scream of the North.

THE COMMUNICATION

—

“Next Wednesday, on the occasion of Inter Bologna, the Curva Nord will not be able to bring the usual material to the stadium. Banned by the police: banners, flags, drums and megaphones … to go back to doing what we do best and the more it belongs to us: to encourage the team. Also because we are convinced that this is exactly what Vittorio would like. The cheering does not stop then. The cheering will be there and it will be stronger than before. all the Inter fans in the second green ring to dress in black and blue (team shirt or other) and to wear a scarf to color the sector equally. United, proud, never dominated. Forward Interisti, Avanti Curva Nord “. For some time the ultras had decided that they would not go to Turin for the derby of Italy on Sunday evening.