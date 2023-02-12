The cycle paths of the Brescian Resilient Valleys are the novelty in terms of cycling routes, dirt and road, in the area between Lake Iseo and Lake Idro: is the so-called Greenway of the Resilient Valleys in the area of ​​Val Trompia and Val Sabbia which, like the nearby Val Camonica, are the access to some of the best-known great climbs in Italy, some of which have made the history of the Giro: not only the ascent to Passo del Tonale but also the Gavia, Monte Maniva, the Madonna della Neve or the Crocedomini Pass. And so, after the creation of the Oglio River Cycle Path which traces a 280 km route from north to south starting from Passo del Tonale at an altitude of 1883 meters in the heart of the mountains of the Adamello Park up to the Pontoon Bridge in San Matteo delle Chiaviche in the Province of Mantua, now there are also ben 74 routes suitable for all pedal enthusiastsregardless of their technical abilities and their state of form.

The cycle paths of the Brescian Resilient Valleys

Who has never been in the Brescia area, in the area between Lake Iseo and Lake Idro, has no idea how many cyclists – many foreigners – ride around here during the weekend, even in this season. These roads are not reserved only for those who are in very good shape or for those addicted to slopes with a road bike costing many thousands of euros: the Province of Brescia is in fact trying to make itself attractive for every type of cycle tourist, from those who practice enduro on dirt roads at high altitudes for those who love cycling on quiet cycle paths, stopping to carouse with their legs under a table. In fact, they were drawn along the 3500 km mapped 9 tours – three for MTB and as many for Slow Bike and Road Bike – lasting between one and three days, the shortest of 40 km and the longest of 321 km. There is only the embarrassment of choice.

The MTB routes on the cycle paths of the Brescian Resilient Valleys: the Ridge

Among the MTB routes on the cycle paths of the Brescian Resilient Valleys on dirt roads, the tour that is enjoying the greatest success is precisely the path lasting one day, called “il Crinale” precisely because it is traced on the crest of the mountains that divide the Trompia valley from the Sabbia valley: 65 km, 2558 meters in altitude (and a maximum altitude of 1746), without technical difficulties and also suitable for beginners of fat wheels: the departure is scheduled from the Passo Maniva, the highest northern junction point between the two valleys, and the arrival and coincidence of the city of Brescia, crossing scenarios and landscapes that change radically with the passing of the kilometres. Having to expect many kilometers of descent on single track, it is advisable to choose an MTB – electric or not – with full suspension (here the differences between Front and Full in terms of MTB).

3 Slow Bike routes on the cycle paths of the Brescian Resilient Valleys

It will be considered “slow” but you still need to be trained. The three paths reserved for Slow Bike nonetheless, they provide for demanding altitude differences that a fifty-year-old mother or father with their children in tow could hardly cover easily: the first – from Brescia to Bovegno at 660 meters above sea level – measures 40 km (and we are talking about one way) with an 800-metre difference in altitude positive, figures close to the Pordoi measures. L’Brescia – Bovegno – Idro loop for 3 days it measures 157 km with 4000 meters of climbs. To these we prefer the “ring” from Brescia to Bovegno and back, passing through Barghe and Vobarno not far from Salò following an anti-clockwise direction: 115 km which it would be advisable to cover in two days, with almost 2400 meters of elevation gain.

The limited daily mileage allows many stops to regenerate and enjoy the pleasures of the table: you start on the cycle path up to Gavardo, then enter Valsabbia and continue up to Vestone. Here you leave the cycle path and proceed on a road with mixed traffic, entering the territories of the Pertiche, uphill, to end the stage in Livemmo. At the beginning of the second day you go downhill in Valtrompia reaching Passo Termine. The descent passes through the mountain villages of Marmentino and Irma and, once you reach the bottom of the valley, you join the Mella cycle path until you reach the city.

