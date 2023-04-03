The event presented in the Sala Giunta del Coni in the presence of the highest leaders of Italian sport marks the return of a centenary race born in Reggio Calabria in 1920

After more than a decade of waiting, the Cycling Tour of the Metropolitan City of Reggio Calabria comes back to life. The great classic of Italian cycling, born in 1920, will return on April 16th to ride the streets of the Reggio Calabria area, with a route that from Riace, along the coastline and then across the slopes of Aspromonte, the southern of the Apennines, will reach the city of Reggio Calabria for the most evocative of the finales on the monumental Lungomare Italo Falcomatà, in the shadow of the statue of the Goddess Athena which stands out in front of the waters of the Strait.

THE PRESENTATION

The return of the great sporting event, which will also have important repercussions in terms of tourism for the Metropolitan City area, was presented during a press conference held in the Sala Giunta del Coni in Rome. Together with the acting mayor Carmelo Versace and the metropolitan delegate to Sport Giovanni Latella, the highest leaders of Italian sport and cycling were present, the Senior Vice President of Coni, Silvia Salis, the president of the Italian Cycling Federation, Cordiano Dagnoni, the President of the European Cycling Union Enrico Della Casa, the Extraordinary Commissioner of the Professional Cycling League Cesare Di Cintio. With them also the representatives of the Calabria Region, with the Vice President Giuseppina Princi, and of the municipalities of departure and arrival of the cycling tour, with the Mayor of Riace Antonio Trifoli and the acting mayor of Reggio Calabria Paolo Brunetti.

THE TOUR OF THE RIACE BRONZES

The race reaches its 66th edition this year. Its return is dedicated to another very important anniversary which concerns the discovery of the Bronzes, found in 1972 in the waters in front of the town of Riace and today kept in the Archaeological Museum of Reggio Calabria. In the last year, on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of their discovery, dozens of important cultural events aimed at promoting the area have been dedicated to the two warriors of Magna Graecia. The idea of ​​the Metropolitan City, later embraced by the Calabria Region, by the Municipalities and by the leading institutions of Italian Sport, was therefore to link this anniversary to a major sporting event capable of offering a new prestigious showcase to the many cultural, historical and landscapes of the area. Hence the return of the Giro Ciclistico della Città Metropolitana which on April 16th will once again draw the attention of the national and international sports circuit to an area waiting to be discovered like the Reggio area.

PATH

From the start of Riace, the cycling tour will cross the villages of Caulonia and Roccella to continue towards Marina di Gioiosa, Grotteria, Siderno, Locri and then up along the Zomaro crossing the municipalities of Antonimina and Gerace, and still downhill towards Cittanova, Taurianova, Polistena, Cinquefrondi, Melicucco, Rosarno, Gioia Tauro, Palmi, Bagnara, Scilla and Villa San Giovanni. The final goal will be set on the monumental promenade “Italo Falcomatà” in the Municipality of Reggio Calabria. A total of about four hours of transit for the two-wheeled athletes who, together with the many enthusiasts who will arrive in the area, will be able to appreciate the varied scenarios that characterize the areas of the Metropolitan City: from the crystal clear sea of ​​the Costa dei Gelsomini, with the white and sandy, to the villages of the green hinterland of the Aspromonte National Park, to then move on to the Tyrrhenian side with the suggestive landscapes overlooking the sea of ​​the Greek myths, between expanses of olive groves and orange groves, a few kilometers from the port of Gioia Tauro , one of the largest infrastructures of its kind in the world, and then, through Mount Sant’Elia, on the Viola coast and finally, after having passed the gate of Sicily, Villa San Giovanni, with the arrival in the city centre, right facing the waters of the Strait, on the Lungomare Italo Falcomatà of Reggio Calabria, one of the oldest cities in Europe, with its legendary “most beautiful kilometer in Italy”.

HISTORY

The Giro Ciclistico della Città Metropolitano actually marks the return of a historic sporting event. At the time known as the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria, it is a centenary cycling race, considering that the first edition, organized by the “Sporting Club 1917”, dates back to 1920. Over time the race has seen alternating on the roads of the real legends of the cycling sports circuit: from Learco Guerra to Fausto Coppi, from Gino Bartali to Gastone Nencini, from Vittorio Adorni to Francesco Moser, from Gianbattista Baronchelli to Moreno Argentin, from Giuseppe Saronni to Davide Cassani, from Michele Bartoli up to last edition, in 2012, won by Elia Viviani.

THE GREAT RETURN

The Acting Mayor of the Metropolitan City of Reggio Calabria Carmelo Versace expressed his full satisfaction with the great comeback of the sporting event. “Once again the Metropolitan City invests in itself, promoting the image of its territory and proposing itself in the national and international context through a sporting event of great interest. Cycling is a sport that probably more than others combines perfectly with the idea of ​​discovering and promoting our territorial beauties. The Giro of the Metropolitan City of Reggio Calabria will be a sports festival, but it will be a great opportunity to rediscover our local identity which we proudly want to present and tell more and more and better to the many who look at us with great interest”.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Metropolitan City Giovanni Latella shares the same opinion, recalling that “sport represents to all intents and purposes an extraordinary vehicle for the promotion of the territory”. “In our Metropolitan City there are many cycling enthusiasts who for a long time felt they were members of this extraordinary event. For this reason, also responding to a generalized question in the context of sportsmen, we wanted to reactivate this competition, with a zero edition, which aims to relaunch the event which must return to being a pleasant and joyful tradition”.

An applause for the initiative also came from the President of the Cycling Federation Cordiano Dagnoni: “The Italian Cycling Federation welcomes the return of the Cycling Tour of the Metropolitan City of Reggio Calabria for various reasons, because it confirms the active role of the League, which covers a central function in the development of cycling, and the value of sport as a means of promoting a territory. The Tour of the province of Reggio Calabria has contributed to making this splendid land known throughout the world, through positive figures of the caliber of Learco Guerra, Fausto Coppi, Gino Bartali, Gastone Nencini, Vittorio Adorni, Francesco Moser: the best part of Italy, of to which the whole sports world still recounts the feats.

Cesare Di Cintio, Commissioner of the Italian Professional Cycling League was also satisfied: “It is a fantastic opportunity offered to the area. The route is very beautiful and embraces the whole province up to Reggio Calabria. We are happy because a very positive union has developed between the public administration and the sports body for the benefit of those who love sports. In a short time, a very precise job was done which saw the involvement and participation of everyone. I hope that the event can become an important national competition to be exported abroad, an obligation we have as an expression of sports institutions. Showing the beauties of Reggio to the whole world on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Riace Bronzes is a fantastic opportunity to make known a very fertile territory and a population passionate about sport. Reggio is a fantastic city that must definitely return to the top. As a League we are called to demonstrate to all our associates the uniqueness of this territory and the Giro will be able to represent a showcase for other organizers who want to pass their routes through the splendid province of Reggio Calabria”.

An event that according to the Vice President of the Calabria Region Giusi Princi “traces a significant page for the Metropolitan City of Reggio and for all of Calabria”. “It will be a formidable combination of sport and scenic beauty – added Princi – of history and culture; a perfect combination to convey healthy values ​​and ensure that the cycling tour also becomes an opportunity for tourism promotion, economic development, enhancement of our villages, Riace in particular, the symbolic place of our Bronzes. A strong message of social redemption that starts right from Reggio Calabria and its Province. Taking up the invitation of the Metropolitan City, with President Occhiuto, we wanted to co-finance this project which allows us to narrate a different Calabria, a strong-willed land, which manages to be discovered and appreciated; an image relaunch on which as a Region we are strongly aiming starting, precisely, from the excellences that express its territories. Congratulations to the acting Metropolitan Mayor Carmelo Versace and, above all, to the Sport Delegate Giovanni Latella who promoted and strongly believed in this event, in this opportunity for our reality, which I am sure will continue to be talked about on the big stages national”.