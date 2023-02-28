He 21enne Antonio tiberiprofessional cyclist of the Trek-Segafredo, was ordered to pay 4mila euro fined for shooting a man in the head gatto On the road, killing him. The episode took place on June 21st San Marinowhere Tiberi has resided since March 2022. However, the victim was not just any cat, but the pet of the current Minister of Tourism and Postal Services Federico Pawns They say, former Captain Regent (or Head of State) of the small Republic. What time at Corriere della Sera says: “I appreciated the guy admitting the fact, having said that we don’t need to give the residence to these people.”

Tiberi, bronze ai European Championships 2018 and gold in the junior time trial ai World Cup 2019, already competing in the Vuelta and Giro di Lombardia, is a promise of Italian cycling. The runner had bought an air rifle a week before the events. On 21 June he decided to test it by shooting from the window of the apartment where he lives in San Marino: first he hit a sign road, then the cat that strolled by there. To report the incident to the gendarmes it was Pedini Amati himself: it was Tiberi tracked down cross-referencing data on residents, gun holders and line of fire.

Before the judge, in an interrogation in November, the cyclist had admitted the fact and had explained to the magistrate that he had no intention of kill the cattowards which he had in any case aimed the rifle, but that of measuring its shooting capacity and being convinced that the weapon it was not lethal. In San Marino, the Penal Code punishes with second-degree arrest or with MORE anyone who subjects animals to torture or torture or without necessity kills them. “The cat didn’t bother anyone,” Pedini Amati told al Courier, “he was with us for a long time. My daughter Lucia, three years old, lo loved. You can’t kill a pet e get by with a fine of 4,000 euros”.