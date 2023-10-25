the cyclist was 20 years old – breaking latest news

by Marco Bonarrigo

No sporting or criminal authority seems interested in finding a causal link between the events, now too many to be classified as fatalities.

The latest tragedy is that of Mark Groeneveld, who turned twenty last June 15th. On his competitive profile published on the website procyclingstats.com, the last race he took part in was the Hong Kong Cyclothon last Sunday where, next to the name of the young Dutch professional, it says Dnf, or withdrawn.

Having left the course due to a mechanical accident, Mark collapsed to the ground and died a few minutes later. A competitor since he was a child, this year Groeneveld had totaled twenty-six days of competition around Europe and not only with decent placings. His Continental team XSpeed ​​United say the circumstances surrounding Mark’s death are currently under investigation but we have received preliminary information suggesting it may have been caused by a heart attack. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to gather all the facts and provide the necessary support to Mark’s family during this painful time.

Groeneveld, yet another Flemish rider victim of sudden death, to which must be added cases such as those of Nathan Van Hooydonck, the favorite wingman of the two-time Tour winner Vingegaard, saved from death last month by the defibrillator after a cardiac arrest while he was riding the his car: Nathan, who immediately retired from the business, miraculously escaped, unlike Frederiek Nolf, Daan Myngheer, Michael Goolaerts and Jimmy Duquennoy who died racing, sleeping or training in recent years. No sporting or criminal authority seems interested in finding a causal link between the events, perhaps too many to be classified as fatalities. There has been much talk about the lack of particular accuracy of the medical tests to which athletes are subjected in many northern European countries, attempts have been made to understand how much the abuse of legal or illicit substances can influence arrhythmias and heart attacks and no study has ever been carried out seriously to understand how to stop a massacre that mainly affects very young athletes who, on paper, should be in perfect shape.

