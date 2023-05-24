The Czech chances in the quarter-finals are not great. Success stands and falls with Kubalík

The basic group of the World Hockey Championship is over, the Czechs advanced to the quarterfinals from fourth place and moved to Tampere, Finland, where they will challenge the winner of Group A, the United States of America, on Thursday from 15:20. And according to Sport.cz editors Martin Kézr and Matěj Vybíral, the national team will not be the favorite in the key duel of the tournament. In the Za mantinelem podcast, both journalists mention the need for a good performance by the goalkeeper and offensive lineman Dominik Kubalík, which, however, must be joined by others.

