The Czech coach’s protégé Kitaguchiová is nominated for the best female athlete in the world

The queen of the long hurdles instead was the Dutchwoman Femke Bolová, who is among the nominees. The indoor world record for 400 meters, which she deprived Jarmila Kratochvílova of after 41 years, also helped her.

Even three world records – at 1500 meters, mile and 5000 meters – were run in the summer season by the Kenyan Faith Kipyegonová, who dominated the 15th and 5th at the World Championships. However, in the final of the Diamond League, Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegayová deprived her of the historical maximum for 5000 meters. The latest world record holder among the nominees is another Ethiopian, Tigist Assefa, who significantly improved her fastest marathon time in September in Berlin.

Among the endurance women, the world champion in the 3000-meter steeplechase, Winfed Yaviová from Bahrain, was also nominated. The elite eleven includes sprinters Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson. In addition to Kitaguchiová, the representatives of the technical disciplines are the high jumper Jaroslava Mahučichová and the triple jumper Yulimar Rojasová. The nomination is completed by the winner of both walking races at the World Championships in Budapest, the Spaniard María Pérezová.

Now the management and officials of World Athletics will vote, as well as the public, who can express their preferences on social networks. This round of voting will close on October 28 and World Athletics will announce the five finalists on November 13. The names of the World Athletes of the Year will be announced on December 11.

Nominations for the World Athlete of the Year 2023 award: Tigist Assefa (Et./marathon) Femke Bolová (Niz./400m and 400m b.), Shericka Jacksonová (Jam./100 and 200m), Faith Kipyegonová (Kenya/1500 and 5000m) m), Haruka Kitaguchiová (Jap./javelin), Jaroslava Mahučichová (Ukr./height), María Pérezová (Sp./walk), Gudaf Tsegayová (Et./5000 and 10,000 m), Sha’Carri Richardsonová (USA/100 and 200 m), Yulimar Rojasová (Ven./triple jump), Winfed Yaviová (Bahr./3000 m bv).