The Czech forward ends up in the NHL. He will play extra league

The extra-league Litvínov hockey players will be strengthened by striker Ondřej Kaše, who is returning to Europe from the NHL. The 27-year-old player last worked in Carolina, but last season he played only one game and was then sidelined for a long time with a concussion. According to the club’s website, he signed a one-year contract in the north of Bohemia, where he will meet his younger brother David in his new place of work.

