The Czech forward excelled in the NHL. Returning from overseas? It’s too early for that one, says the journalist

When Czech hockey forward Martin Kaut became the 16th player in the draft in 2018 and was drafted by Colorado, not only the fans had high expectations. However, the promising forward played most of the time on the Avalanche farm. Part of the reason was the trade during this season to San Jose, where the twenty-three-year-old Kaut collected more points than in the previous three seasons in Colorado. “It’s too soon to go home. Every season in the NHL is a good season,” says hockey expert Marek Burkert, guest of the Příklep show.

