The two-time best Czech footballer of the year Andrea Stašková will end her premier season at Atlético Madrid with the Spanish Cup final against Real Madrid on Saturday (the game will be played from 22:00). “Before advancing to the final, we experienced more difficult times, so we would like to correct it and see it through to the winning end,” says the forward of the Czech national team, who during her career played for Sparta Prague and Juventus Turin

