The Czech Republic leads Austria in a test

The Czech Republic leads Austria in a test

For Austria’s national team there was nothing to gain in the preparatory game for the Ice Hockey World Championships against the Czech Republic. The six-time world champion, peppered with four stars from the National Hockey League (NHL), led the team of the Austrian Ice Hockey Association (ÖEHV) led by team boss Roger Bader on Thursday evening with a 6-0 victory in Vienna’s Steffl Arena.

It was Austria’s 20th defeat in the 21st duel with the Czech Republic. Red-White-Red celebrated their only win against their neighbors on May 17 of the previous year. Back then, the Bader team surprisingly won 2-1 after a penalty shoot-out in the group stage of the World Cup in Tampere, Finland.

The Czech Republic leads 3-0 after the first third

In the test match in Vienna, the Czech Republic didn’t let anything burn from the start. Head coach Kari Jalonen’s team was already 3-0 up after the first period thanks to goals from Jan Kostalek (6th), Martin Kaut (17th) and Vladimir Sobotka (18th). In the middle third, Michael Spacek (26’/PP, 38′) scored twice with a brace and Roman Cervenka (32′) added three more goals. The final third remained goalless.

The Czech Republic also scores three times in the middle third

Second test against the Czech Republic in Brno

On Saturday (6.30 p.m., live on ORF Sport +), the ÖEHV team will have the chance to take revenge in another friendly against the Czech Republic in Brno. After that, two more games against Slovakia in Kapfenberg (May 4th) and away in Trencin (May 6th) are on the program for the ÖEHV selection in the coming week. The World Championships in Finland and Latvia will take place from May 12th to 28th in Tampere (ÖEHV Group A) and Riga (Group B).

Preparatory game for the Ice Hockey A World Championship

Thursday:

Austria – Czech Republic 0:6

(0:3 0:3 0:0)

Vienna, Steffl Arena, SR Fichtner/Siegel

Goals: Kostalek (6th), Kaut (17th), Sobotka (18th), Spacek (26th/PP, 38th), Cervenka (32nd)

Penalty minutes: 10 or 10

