Home » The Czech trio is on the verge of elimination in the NHL. A chance for the national team at the World Cup?
Sports

The Czech trio is on the verge of elimination in the NHL. A chance for the national team at the World Cup?

by admin

Although the hockey world championships in Riga and Tampere start already this Friday and the national teams have published the lists of players, there are still expectations as to whether some players from the NHL, whose season will end in the foreseeable future, will be able to be roped in. Several variants are also offered for the Czech national team, which still has two free spots on the roster. “Definitely Ondřej Palát,” says former representative Radek Duda with conviction. In the hockey program Příklep, the name of David Kämpf was also mentioned, who is also on the verge of elimination from the playoffs with Toronto.

See also  Torlue at FC Bayern: The candidates for the solution in the storm

You may also like

WC hockey 2023 | Slovaks received sharp criticism...

Washington Commanders 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and...

Early exit for Sabalenka and Pegula in Rome

Yi Lianhong and Wang Hao met with IOC...

Schedule and where to watch the match between...

Novak Djokovic before entering the Masters 1000 in...

thanks to Joel Embiid, Philadelphia takes the lead...

Sun Wen got the lottery!China, Qatar, Tajikistan and...

Jose Mourinho on course for European success with...

Conference League: West Ham and Basel reverse deficit

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy