The Czech trio is on the verge of elimination in the NHL. A chance for the national team at the World Cup?

Although the hockey world championships in Riga and Tampere start already this Friday and the national teams have published the lists of players, there are still expectations as to whether some players from the NHL, whose season will end in the foreseeable future, will be able to be roped in. Several variants are also offered for the Czech national team, which still has two free spots on the roster. “Definitely Ondřej Palát,” says former representative Radek Duda with conviction. In the hockey program Příklep, the name of David Kämpf was also mentioned, who is also on the verge of elimination from the playoffs with Toronto.

