The Czech under-21 footballers will play today in České Budějovice against the Danes of the same age. After an embarrassing start to the qualifying group, when Jan Suchopárek’s men lost points in the setup of both matches, they will definitely want to win and improve their position in the qualification for the final tournament, which will be played in Slovakia in 2 years. The match kicks off at 18:00. Watch the detailed online report on the Sport.cz website.

Share this: Facebook

X