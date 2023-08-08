The Czech twenty-one should play a training session in Hradec Králové in November

The Hradec Králové stadium was opened on Saturday during the match of the third round of the first league with České Budějovice, which the home team won 5:1. The “intruders” did not avoid technical problems, before the match the power went out repeatedly in the arena. For that reason, the home club canceled the planned festive program before kick-off.

“According to my information, another round of opening ceremonies is planned for September, in the meantime, a whole series of deficiencies that caused trouble in the match with Budějovice will be eliminated. We will ask UEFA without any delay to send an inspector, which is a necessary condition for the stadium to meet UEFA standards.” said Fousek.

Hradec Králové finally got a new stadium. The intruders christened him with a win over České BudějoviceVideo: Kristýna Kupcová, Jiří Lizec

“We would like to start with a warm-up game to try it out in practice and invite someone from UEFA to see it in action. If everything goes well, then we would delegate other matches there,” Fousek added.

In March of next year, the FAČR would like to organize a competitive match between the Czech Republic and Iceland in the European qualification in Hradec Králové. Before that, she would like to play a preparatory duel between “Lvíčat” and an as yet unspecified opponent in nearby Pardubice, which opened a new stadium with a lower capacity in February.

“Pardubice is half a year ahead, but the UEFA inspection has not yet taken place there either. We are planning not only the 21st team, but also a women’s team or some lower categories. It is a very good moment for Czech football that the East Bohemian region has two new stadiums,” said Fousek.

At the end of June, the 21-year-old was already eliminated in the group stage at the European Championship and did not take advantage of a great chance to advance to the knockout stages after 12 years. After an unexpected victory over defending champion Germany, the “Lion Cubs” needed a draw in the last match against Israel, but the opponent won 1:0 with a goal in the end.

The coach of the twenty-one team, Jan Suchopárek, who is also contractually bound for the upcoming qualification cycle, continues to have the trust of the executive committee. “In my opinion, the coach was excessively self-critical, which is not a common practice in our regions. It is necessary to look at the entire work of coach Suchopárek at the 21st team in full breadth. He played a promotion qualification, a successful play-off and three matches at the Euro,” said Fousek.

“I also assess it as working with the 21st team not only for the results, but also to produce players for the A team. This happened. Everything was focused only on the (unsuccessful) match against Israel, but the football is balanced today, we played before good matches with Germany and England. I wouldn’t see black and white as night and day,” said Fousek.

