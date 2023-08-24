Home » The Czech volleyball players lost 0:3 to Serbia in the general round at the EC
The Czech volleyball players lost 0:3 to Serbia in the general round at the EC

The Czech volleyball players did not succeed even in the second preparatory match against Serbia. In the general round at the European Championship today in Belgrade, the opponents lost 0:3 after sets of 21:25, 20:25 and 16:25. They did not even succeed in the additional set, which was won by the home team 25:20. In Wednesday’s first duel, coach Jiří Novák’s men lost to the Serbs only after a 2:3 set fight. The Czechs will play the European Championship on August 31. In the basic group C in Skopje, they will also meet the reigning vice-champions of the world, the Poles, in addition to them, they will also face Montenegro, the Netherlands, Denmark and North Macedonia.

