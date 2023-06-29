Home » The Czechs do not want Russian athletes on their soil
Sports

The Czechs do not want Russian athletes on their soil

The Czechs do not want Russian athletes on their soil

The Czech government announced on Wednesday June 28 that it was now banning all athletes representing Russia from participating in local competitions, in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prague thus prohibits “the participation of individual athletes and sports teams representing the Russian Federation in sports competitions and games held on Czech soil”, according to a press release. The government did not specify whether this decision also affected Belarusian athletes.

At the same time, athletes and teams representing the Czech Republic should not participate in competitions held in Russia, under this decision taken at the request of Czech sports associations. The current ban applies to all sports and all athletes competing under the Russian and Czech flags respectively.

The Czech Olympic Committee said earlier this year it was against Russian and Belarusian athletes participating in the 2024 Olympics in Paris under a neutral flag. A member of the EU and NATO, with a population of 10.8 million, the Czech Republic has provided Ukraine with substantial military and humanitarian aid since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

The World with AFP

