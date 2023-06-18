The Czechs grabbed a win against the home team and are celebrating promotion after eight years. The fight for the quarterfinals awaits them on Monday

The Czech women’s basketball players managed to do it after all, even though after a great start to the match against the home team Israel, they ran into difficulties in their third appearance at the EC. In the end, even with a recovered Veronika Voráčková, they won 61:52 and after eight years they are rejoicing at the championship from advancement. Specifically, they come from the second row of Group B and will face the third team in Group A, which will probably be Greece, in the playoffs on Monday in Tel Aviv.

