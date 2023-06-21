The Czechs have chosen the flag bearer! Miculyčová and Kříž will lead the expedition

“On Monday, the head of the Olympic expedition, Martin Doktor, told me. I am very happy, it is a great honor for me,” rejoiced the only seventeen-year-old Miculyčová, who was declared the Czech Queen of Cycling last year. “It is intense, I did not expect it. It is a great honor to have the opportunity to wave the flag for all Czech athletes.” agreed the 27-year-old Kríž.

Usually at multi-sport events, the flag bearers are chosen by the athletes themselves, this time the decision was made by the team management. “Because of the rules, not everyone is there at the same time, and many athletes are competing the next day, so they don’t even want to go to the opening. In the end, we used nominations from individual sports,” explained Martin Doktor, head of the Czech team.

Even before the start, Miculyčová also has to qualify. “The park sat here for me. Although I fell a few times during training, I felt good about the rides and my tricks went well,” she praised herself. And the competition will be intense. “Besides the Olympic medalists, there are also other very good girls here. But I’m looking forward to it, and I’m not even very good yet nervous,” reports Miculyčová.

