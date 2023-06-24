Home » The Czechs won the Prague Baseball Week after eight years
The Czechs won the Prague Baseball Week after eight years

The Czechs won the Prague Baseball Week after eight years

Last year, the last matches of the tournament were marred by rain, due to which the Czechs could not play in the semi-finals against the Globetrotters and finished third. Today, the opponents did not allow the defense of gold, already after the fourth inning they had a significant lead of 7:3 and did not allow a reversal.

For the Czech national team, the home tournament was preparation for the autumn European Championships, which will be hosted from September 24 to October 1 in the five cities of Prague, Brno, Ostrava, Třebíč and Blansk.

