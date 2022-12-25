The encounter between the car of records in the 30s and the iconic Daytona watch: the luxury specialist Caviar has made an extraordinary cover of it. Also in the price: 135 thousand euros

It is well known that iPhone owners take great care of their devices in every detail. In addition to the costs incurred to purchase accessories aimed at protecting the mobile phone in question, there are also expenses incurred to make them more fashionable. Caviar has specialized in creating original, but above all luxurious covers, which with each new model of the famous Apple smartphone can create interest among enthusiasts ready to spend good money. For example, mahogany wood was used for the 12 ‘soaked’ with fragrances of vanilla coffee, roses, cornflower and chamomile, while a limited edition was created for the 13 Pro – on sale for over $9,000 – which included the real fragment of a tyrannosaur tooth (“old” 80 million years, ed.). For the record, Caviar has a great passion for Elon Musk: the collection dedicated to the South African entrepreneur (with Canadian citizenship and naturalized US) also includes sneakers (ugly, in our opinion). The top of the range, on the other hand, is represented by the covers with the ‘Musk be on the Mars’ logo that can be purchased online for $8,570.

the myth of speed — As for the iPhone 14, Caviar also looked to the history of great car records, inspired by the Campbell-Railton Blue Bird. We are talking about the first car in the world to exceed, in 1932 and with the fourth edition, the speed of 400 km/h on the Daytona Beach track. In the first months of 1935 the fifth Blue Bird – which mounted a 2,300 HP aeronautical engine – reached 445 km/h. The cars were designed and driven by the British driver Malcolm Campbell, not yet Sir, and in all likelihood the first (or one of the first) real Rolex testimonials. For the record, only in 1963 – with the debut of the Cosmograph, intended for the winner of the Daytona Continental on a real circuit – did the legend of the Rolex Daytona begin, preceded by the Cosmograph Daytona. A model that has become a must especially thanks to Paul Newman, actor and passionate amateur pilot, who wore it on his wrist for about fifteen years.

TITANIUM STRUCTURE — Just a Daytona is intact set in a workmanlike manner in the chassis of the iPhone 14 Pro by Caviar. A smartphone intended for a very select few, given the only three specimens envisaged, reinforced in the structure with titanium and covered entirely in pvd. It is a material used by Rolex to create the cases, dials and straps of its rarest and most sought-after watches. The hands icon, however, is not the only addition to the iPhone 14, but is part of a composition with decorative dials in gold and enamel (speedometer, oil and fuel indicator, ed) as well as three lever switches that reproduce precisely the image of the dashboard of the Blue Bird. “The iPhone 14 Pro Daytona pays homage to those who have the courage to push the limits” underlines Caviar on its website. Limits that, however, those interested in buying the very exclusive gadget must be able to overcome in the budget, given that to have it you need to spend around 135,000 euros …