the database is born to give women a voice – breaking latest news

There are, yes: 47% of the athletes at the Milan-Cortina Olympics will be women, “the most balanced ever in terms of gender” as explained by Andrea Varnier, CEO of the Organizing Committee and “landlord”. They win, and a lot too. As it proves Martina Caironi (we all remember the tricolor podium of the 100 meters at the Tokyo Paralympics signed by Sabatini-Caironi-Contrafatto). They tell extraordinary stories like Danielle Madam

, the weightlifter who explains how «sport saved my life. I was an angry little girl, I learned commitment and dedication and I also did well in school ». Some, after being a champion, have reached apical roles, such as Diana Bianchedi, chief strategy planning of Milan-Cortina, Giusy Versace, senator, Claudia Giordani, vice president of Coni. So they exist, they win, they have interesting stories and yet women who play sports are not seen, they do not appear and above all they never turn into “experts” to ask for a contribution.

The reality that emerged from the conference «100 experts for sport»conducted by the journalist of the Courier, Alessandro Cannavò, is even more depressing than one suspects. «There is still a lot to do – as he recalls Diana Braccopresident of the Bracco Foundation —that’s why this project that enhances female expertise is very close to my heart». According to the Report of the Global Media Monitoring Project, illustrated by Monia Azzalini, of the Observatory of Pavia, sports news focused on female figures in Europe is 4%, in Italy 3%. Among sports professionals, women have visibility equal to only 14%, but they are almost never consulted as experts. See also Canaan is Bartzokas' wild card, Olympiacos prevails over Fenerbahce in game 1

This is why the #100expert project now opens up to sport: born in 2016 from an idea by Gi.U.Li.A. (group of journalists also created by Giovanna Pezzuoli, colleague of the Courier now disappeared, and animated, among others, by Maria Luisa Villa), and the Observatory of Pavia, with the support of the Bracco Foundation, has created an online database (free, 100esperte.it) with profiles of women who can be asked to talk about subjects they know well: after science, economics, international politics, history and philosophy, now, indeed, there is sport: 50 profiles have already been collected among athletes, professionals from the academic world, from federations, they will grow soon. They are just waiting to be heard.