The long bench wins. Team spirit wins, the desire to make it despite the heavy, indeed very heavy absences. Italy wins which, as Lorenzo Musetti said a few weeks ago, «must look to Mancini’s Italy as European champions, to the strength of that group».

The project “that starts from afar” by Filippo Volandri wins, coach who on the eve of the Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga had discovered that he had to give up the two center forwards Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner. But that he has always believed in what they could give him, not the reserves, but the other Cup men. Starting with Lorenzo Sonego, a weak point a year ago against Croatia in Turin, but protagonist yesterday, again in the quarterfinals, against the USA in Malaga.

It was «Sonny» who put the rudder to starboard in the first match, at 10 am in the morning, beating in two sets (6-3 7-6) the number 2 of the States, Frances Tiafoe, who eliminated him easily three weeks ago in Paris-Bercy. A lion’s first set, against a still sleepy Tiafoe, back from a holiday in the Maldives; then the determination to close in second place, also canceling three set points.

Devastating service (17 aces, 84 first balls) and a lot of solidity from the baseline. The other Lorenzo, Musetti, failed to seal the speech against Taylor Fritz, the no. 1 of the Yankees fresh semifinalist in the ATP Finals (7-6 6-3) so the pair of veterans who do not want to go down, Simone Bolelli – man of the match – and Fabio Fognini took care of detaching the ticket for the semifinals: 6-4 6-4 and a lesson for Jack Sock and Tommy Paul, the reserve singles player deployed by surprise (and incomprehensibly) by captain Mardy Fish who greatly regretted the specialist Ram, who was left home despite the victory at the Masters. Confusion and Yankee presumption against blue concreteness and “hunger”.

The result makes it 2-1 for Italy, which enters Davis’ top four as it hasn’t happened since 2014, and tomorrow they face the winner between Canada and Germany. With the added value of Berrettini, who despite his knocked out foot flew to Malaga all the same, to cheer, encourage, suggest. Be, however, one of the group. In short, a team, with a capital letter, like the one that gave us the only Soup Bowl in our history 46 years ago. For the fourth man Sonego, promoted to savior of the homeland, «today was one of the best matches of his career, I had to be aggressive and I succeeded». Musetti regrets, quite rightly, «for the opportunity that I lost at the end of the first set and which perhaps cost me the game». Volandri cherishes the feat in which he has always believed: «It’s a victory born from the good performance from Bologna – he says -. There I realized that we had made a leap in quality. And all the guys were ready to call when we needed them. The way we worked we hoped for it, but I don’t want to reduce today to the question of winning or losing. Instead, let’s look at the performance of the boys, who showed character and played as they should. Then they were even better at winning the match. And we saw once again the importance of the double in the new formula».

A double that according to Fognini is “worth 50 percent”, the card that we lacked last year and which is now worth as much silver – that of the Cup – as it weighs.