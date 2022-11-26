VOGHERA

The story relating to the discriminatory sentences addressed by the Vogherese goalkeeper, Andrea De Toni, to the Oltrepo defender, Eddi Gnaziri, in the derby of 6 November in Paris, moves to court. After the sporting sanction, with the 10-match disqualification imposed on De Toni “for having uttered discriminatory sentences against an opposing player”, the matter ends up before ordinary justice, with the criminal complaint filed by Voghe against the Bronese club. The Rossoneri company disputes the content of the press release, published by Oltrepo on its Facebook page, in defense of Gnaziri and, according to La Voghe, disparaging towards De Toni’s image. The lawyer Federico Galleani, who assists Vogherese in the proceeding, explains the reasons for the complaint, for the crime of aggravated defamation by electronic means: «The intention is to protect Andrea De Toni with reference to the press release issued by the Oltrepo Fbc company on 8 November. It is a deliberately aggravated reconstruction of a single episode on the pitch, dictated by competitive tension. In the aforementioned post, De Toni is described as a racist and xenophobic, concepts that are seriously defamatory and harmful to his person, and which could jeopardize his future football career. Furthermore, in the Oltrepo post reference is made to Gnaziri’s partner and daughter, who have nothing to do with this affair”.

The lawyer does not enter into the merits of the sporting sanction suffered by the Rossoneri goalkeeper: «De Toni has assumed his responsibilities and knows he was wrong, so much so that the disqualification of the sporting judge has not even been challenged. What we want to defend is the image of the person De Toni, heavily damaged by the Oltrepo Fbc statement».

Catenacci’s reply

On the matter, the Oltrepo president Fabrizio Catenacci clarifies his point of view: «Vogherese is free to make its own choices and move as it sees fit. I’m just saying that our press release reconstructed exactly what happened on the ground, and that several people saw and heard. Our player Eddie Gnaziri was the victim of horrible sentences, with seriously offensive content, which were heard by the referees, as evidenced by the expulsion and subsequent disqualification imposed on De Toni. The fact that a complaint is now being filed against our company seems to me to be something of science fiction, but Vogherese has the right to do so, and Oltrepo will defend itself in the appropriate forums. Allow me to add that, in the place of the president of Vogherese, I would have asked for a discussion with De Toni, asking him why he uttered certain discriminatory phrases ». —

