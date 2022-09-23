Original title: The deal is done!Jazz trade Bojan for Olynyk + Saben Lee from Pistons

On September 23, Beijing time, according to Shams reports, sources revealed that the Jazz and the Pistons completed a transaction. The specific content is — the Jazz sent Bojan Bogdanovic and acquired Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee from Detroit.

Danny Ainge has previously expressed interest in Olynyk. After the deal, Olynyk and Ainge reunited in Salt Lake City, where they previously played with the Celtics.

In the offseason, the Jazz sent away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell one after another and officially entered rebuild mode. Against this backdrop, Jazz players, including Bogdanovic, were put on the shelves. Sources say the Lakers have discussed a Bogdanovic trade with the Jazz.

Jazz reporter Andy Larson confirmed that he was tipped that the Jazz didn’t get any draft picks in the deal. It is reported that the Jazz have received offers for draft picks in the next few years in the Bogdanovic trade, but they all involve players with long-term contracts.

Bogdanovic has one year left on his current contract worth $19.55 million. He averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for the Jazz last season.

During his three years with the Jazz, Bogdanovic was the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Olynyk has two years left on his current contract, worth $12.8 million and $12.19 million, respectively. Last season, he averaged 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. (jim)

