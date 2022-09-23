Home Sports The deal is done!Jazz send Bojan to Pistons to get Olynyk + Saben-Lee_Bogdanovic_Ainge_Rebounds
Sports

The deal is done!Jazz send Bojan to Pistons to get Olynyk + Saben-Lee_Bogdanovic_Ainge_Rebounds

by admin
The deal is done!Jazz send Bojan to Pistons to get Olynyk + Saben-Lee_Bogdanovic_Ainge_Rebounds

Original title: The deal is done!Jazz trade Bojan for Olynyk + Saben Lee from Pistons

On September 23, Beijing time, according to Shams reports, sources revealed that the Jazz and the Pistons completed a transaction. The specific content is — the Jazz sent Bojan Bogdanovic and acquired Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee from Detroit.

Danny Ainge has previously expressed interest in Olynyk. After the deal, Olynyk and Ainge reunited in Salt Lake City, where they previously played with the Celtics.

In the offseason, the Jazz sent away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell one after another and officially entered rebuild mode. Against this backdrop, Jazz players, including Bogdanovic, were put on the shelves. Sources say the Lakers have discussed a Bogdanovic trade with the Jazz.

Jazz reporter Andy Larson confirmed that he was tipped that the Jazz didn’t get any draft picks in the deal. It is reported that the Jazz have received offers for draft picks in the next few years in the Bogdanovic trade, but they all involve players with long-term contracts.

Bogdanovic has one year left on his current contract worth $19.55 million. He averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for the Jazz last season.

During his three years with the Jazz, Bogdanovic was the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Olynyk has two years left on his current contract, worth $12.8 million and $12.19 million, respectively. Last season, he averaged 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. (jim)Return to Sohu, see more

See also  WTT Championship Wang Manyu zero seal Ito Mima Chen Meng frankly "live one more day" very happy – yqqlm

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Maignan, minor injury. Milan oriented to remove him...

Volpiano returns to play There is the first...

Mi Yuting: Satisfied with his performance in Tianyuan...

Mbappè makes controversy and from Spain they attack:...

Women’s Basketball World Cup Comprehensive: China’s two-game winning...

The super Canavesani Rain of titles and tricolor...

Cairo: “Bull more and more cannibal. A good...

Women’s soccer, 15 in the Spanish national team...

Inter, Gosens: “Bayer Leverkusen? I said no”

Five-a-side football. L84 Volpiano on Saturday at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy