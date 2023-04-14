Home Sports “The deal with him is over.” Ettore Messina and the future of Luwawu-Cabarrot
“The deal with him is over.” Ettore Messina and the future of Luwawu-Cabarrot

With the EuroLeague season over, what future in Olimpia Milano’s rotations for the championship finale? Ettore Messina, after the match with Virtus Bologna, gave a first, clear indication.

Regarding the exclusion of Tim Luwawu-Cabarrot with the Vu Nere, the red and white coach replied: «The agreement with him ended with the Euroleague and I thought of giving more space to Tonut, who will play in the Italian championship».

The Frenchman had signed a contract expiring on June 30 last November, with an option for another season. The club will not renew the agreement and the player is in fact out of rotation for the last phase of the championship, which foresees only six players out of twelve to be sent to the scoresheet.

